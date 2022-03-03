St. Louis CITY SC sign João Klauss as Designated Player before 2023 MLS launch

The 25-year-old Brazilian is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V in Belgium from German Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. He will join St. Louis in July 2022 on a three-and-a-half-year deal with an additional option year.

“Klauss is a player I have known since a very young age and I continued following his career,” Pfannenstiel said in a release. “In fact, Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen and I played a major role in bringing him to Germany when I was at Hoffenheim. He has tremendous capacity to score and create chances for his teammates. Those attributes will surely help our team. His prime is ahead of him, and we are excited to help him maximize his potential.”