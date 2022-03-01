St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Tomáš Ostrák from Bundesliga's FC Köln

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Future MLS team St. Louis CITY SC have signed Czech Republic youth international midfielder Tomáš Ostrák ahead of their 2023 debut, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old will arrive in July 2022 after concluding the German Bundesliga season with his current club, 1. FC Köln. Ostrak has joined on a four-year deal.

“Tomáš has the talent and characteristics despite his young age to be an important figure in our team,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He’s a creative player, with incredible technical ability, but most importantly he knows our playing style.