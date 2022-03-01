St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Tomáš Ostrák from Bundesliga's FC Köln

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Future MLS team St. Louis CITY SC have signed Czech Republic youth international midfielder Tomáš Ostrák ahead of their 2023 debut, the club announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old will arrive in July 2022 after concluding the German Bundesliga season with his current club, 1. FC Köln. Ostrak has joined on a four-year deal.
“Tomáš has the talent and characteristics despite his young age to be an important figure in our team,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He’s a creative player, with incredible technical ability, but most importantly he knows our playing style.
“His ability to create chances and his work ethic off the ball will add another dynamic to our team and make him a significant threat in our attack. We’re excited to have him join St. Louis CITY and we know the fans will love his attitude and winning mentality."
Ostrák has appeared in five matches for 1. FC Köln across league and cup (DFB Pokal) competitions. He’s also represented TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga and MFK Karviná in his home country.
At the international level, Ostrák has featured extensively from the U-17 to U-21 levels for the Czech Republic.
“We are thrilled to have Tomáš in St. Louis,” head coach Bradley Carnell said in a release. “He is a young player with a lot of experience already, and so we are looking forward to helping him reach his full potential.”
Ostrák is St. Louis CITY’s second player signing ahead of their debut campaign, after they landed Bosnian national team left back Selmir Pidro in February.
They're fielding St. Louis CITY2 in MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural 2022 season.