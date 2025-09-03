St. Louis CITY's Eduard Löwen wins Goal of the Matchday

2nd place, Dániel Sallói (28.1%): After slipping past two defenders, Sallói fired a blistering finish inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City 's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rapids.

4th place, Gabriel Pirani (5.1%): A subtle fake from his left foot set Pirani up for a banger from the edge of the 18-yard box, the first of his two goals in D.C. United's 2-1 win at New York City FC.