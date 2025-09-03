St. Louis CITY's Eduard Löwen wins Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 31 with 55.2% of the fan vote.
The German midfielder struck a stunning half volley into the upper right corner in St. Louis CITY's 3-2 defeat against Houston Dynamo FC.
2nd place, Dániel Sallói (28.1%): After slipping past two defenders, Sallói fired a blistering finish inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rapids.
3rd place, Denis Bouanga (11.6%): Bouanga got on the end of a lofted ball by David Martínez and sublimely chipped the ball over San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ dos Santos to open the scoring for LAFC in a 2-1 home defeat.
4th place, Gabriel Pirani (5.1%): A subtle fake from his left foot set Pirani up for a banger from the edge of the 18-yard box, the first of his two goals in D.C. United's 2-1 win at New York City FC.
