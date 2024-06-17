St. Louis CITY's Célio Pompeu suffers long-term leg injury

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Célio Pompeu will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season after undergoing successful surgery to repair an ankle dislocation and fibula fracture, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian faces at least a nine-month rehabilitation before returning to competition.

Pompeu was enjoying a career year, tallying 3g/3a in 17 appearances before suffering a season-ending injury in Saturday's 2-0 loss at FC Dallas. In late April, the MLS NEXT Pro alum signed a new contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.