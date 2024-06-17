St. Louis CITY's Célio Pompeu suffers long-term leg injury

Celio Pompeu - St. Louis CITY
MLSsoccer staff

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Célio Pompeu will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season after undergoing successful surgery to repair an ankle dislocation and fibula fracture, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian faces at least a nine-month rehabilitation before returning to competition.

Pompeu was enjoying a career year, tallying 3g/3a in 17 appearances before suffering a season-ending injury in Saturday's 2-0 loss at FC Dallas. In late April, the MLS NEXT Pro alum signed a new contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Halfway through their second MLS season, St. Louis are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 18 points (3W-5L-9D).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
St. Louis CITY SC Celio Antonio Pompeu Pinheiro Martins

Related Stories

Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump
Why every team is hopeful (or worried) at the season's halfway point
What your MLS club needs to fix this summer
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo envision Ezequiel Ponce as "focal point"

Houston Dynamo envision Ezequiel Ponce as "focal point"
FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday
Your Copa América guide: How to sound smart for all 16 teams
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Your Copa América guide: How to sound smart for all 16 teams
Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump
Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Bouanga make MVP case in Matchday 20
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Bouanga make MVP case in Matchday 20
Video
Video
Two red cards for Inter Miami? Penalty for Columbus Crew?
6:44
Instant Replay

Two red cards for Inter Miami? Penalty for Columbus Crew?
Player of the Matchday 20: Yuya Kubo
1:29

Player of the Matchday 20: Yuya Kubo
Top-corner golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:51

Top-corner golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 20 in MLS!
26:00

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 20 in MLS!