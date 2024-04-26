St. Louis CITY SC sign Célio Pompeu to new contract

“We are proud to see Célio’s growth through our pipeline”, sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a press release. “He has grown as a professional, both on and off the field, and to reap the rewards with a new contract was something he worked really hard for. Celio continues to elevate his game each and every day and we hope that he doesn’t stop raising the bar.”

The 24-year-old Brazilian is now signed through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

Pompeu, who was promoted to the first team after a standout 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season with St Louis CITY2, has four goals and three assists over 35 appearances. He's been particularly effective in 2024, posting 3g/1a in nine games and most recently winning AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 10.

In a crowded St. Louis midfield that includes Tomas Ostrak, Rasmus Alm, Indiana Vassilev and Nökkvi Thórisson as potential wingers, Pompeu seems to have locked down a starting role.

“I am excited to continue my career in St. Louis”, Pompeu said. “I’m thankful to [John] Hack[worth] and Lutz [Pfannenstiel] for believing in me from the start at CITY2 and to Bradley [Carnell] for allowing me to prove myself at the MLS level. I can’t wait to continue to grow here and show the St. Louis fans why I am here.”

Pompeu and St. Louis are on a bye in Matchday 11, returning to action on Saturday, May 4 with a visit to Western Conference rivals Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).