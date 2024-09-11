St. Louis CITY's Becher wins Goal of the Matchday

The 16th overall pick by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Becher secured 49.2% of the fan vote with his second goal in three matches.

2nd place (19%), Andrew Gutman: The Chicago Fire couldn't secure a point against D.C. United in a 2-1 loss, but Gutman's volley from distance did enough to earn him second in Goal of the Matchday voting.

3rd place (16.2%), Alan Pulido: With a controlling headed touch and a calm finish from close range, Alan Pulido lived up to his goal-scoring reputation as Sporting Kansas City grabbed a 1-1 draw at the New York Red Bulls.

4th place (15.6%), Albert Rusnák: The Seattle Sounders ran away with a 4-0 victory against the Columbus Crew, and the Slovakian midfielder was at the center of the success, scoring a hat-trick started by a curling free kick.