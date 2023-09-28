St. Louis CITY: Roman Bürki "has a case" for MLS MVP

Since day one, 2023 MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC have proven doubters wrong, riding their fairytale inaugural season to the Western Conference summit.

Amid this success, arguably no player has silenced the skeptics more than captain and goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

Despite his notable track record at elite levels – particularly with German Bundesliga juggernauts Borussia Dortmund – the 32-year-old former Swiss international’s salary for an international goalkeeper raised plenty of eyebrows when his signing was announced in early 2022.

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s clear sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and head coach Bradley Carnell knew exactly what they were doing when they broke out the checkbook for Bürki, whose standout first MLS season has him firmly in the conversation for the league’s end-of-year awards.

As far as Carnell is concerned, the case for Bürki – who has a league-best 114 saves to go with eight clean sheets – goes beyond Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and well into Landon Donovan MLS MVP territory.

“Not just Goalkeeper of the Year, but also the MVP,” the South African manager said Thursday during a media availability before Saturday’s home showdown against rival Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).