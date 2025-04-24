St. Louis CITY fully acquire Simon Becher

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan option
St. Louis CITY SC have signed forward Simon Becher on a permanent transfer from Danish second-division side AC Horsens, the club announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old originally joined St. Louis from Horsens in July 2024 on loan with a purchase option, marking his MLS return after a previous stint with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
He is now under contract through the 2026 season with club options for 2027 and 2028.
"Simon has made a positive impact since joining the club last summer, so we’re thrilled to make him a permanent part of St. Louis CITY SC," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.
"He’s a dynamic forward with proven MLS experience, and his time in Europe has added another dimension to his game. For me, this feels like adding another local product to the team, given Simon’s time at Saint Louis University. He already feels a strong connection to the city and our passionate fans."
For his MLS career, Becher has nine goals and one assist in 38 regular-season appearances. He's played just under 1,600 minutes.
Becher gives St. Louis depth at the No. 9 spot alongside João Klauss, who occupies a Designated Player roster spot.
