St. Louis CITY fully acquire Simon Becher

St. Louis CITY SC have signed forward Simon Becher on a permanent transfer from Danish second-division side AC Horsens, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old originally joined St. Louis from Horsens in July 2024 on loan with a purchase option, marking his MLS return after a previous stint with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

He is now under contract through the 2026 season with club options for 2027 and 2028.

"Simon has made a positive impact since joining the club last summer, so we’re thrilled to make him a permanent part of St. Louis CITY SC," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.