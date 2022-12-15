Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY acquire Samuel Adeniran in trade with Seattle Sounders 

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired forward Samuel Adeniran from Seattle Sounders FC as their expansion-year roster build continues for 2023, the club announced Thursday.

To land the 24-year-old attacker, STL will send $100,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Seattle. An additional $100k in 2024 GAM is tied to performance-based metrics, and Seattle retain a percentage of a future transfer fee through 2025.

“We looked at Samuel for a long time and thought that he could be an asset for our team ahead of the 2023 season,” St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.

“His 6-foot-4 frame boasts a strong striker frame that commands attention and has proven his scoring skills the last two years."

Adeniran has appeared in four MLS games with Seattle, signing a first-team deal last winter after initially playing under Extreme Hardship loans. 

He’s mostly played stateside in the USL Championship, leading Tacoma Defiance in goals during the 2021 season and helping San Antonio FC win a league title while on loan in 2022. Adeniran has 23 goals in 50 appearances in the second division.

“We’d like to thank Sam for his hard work and professionalism with the organization,” Seattle GM and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. “We wish him nothing but the best in his next opportunity.”

Adeniran’s professional career started in the lower divisions in Spain and Germany. 

