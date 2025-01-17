St. Louis CITY add Norwegian midfielder Conrad Wallem

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired midfielder Conrad Wallem on loan from Czech first-division side Slavia Prague, the club announced Friday.
The 24-year-old former Norwegian youth international's deal lasts through 2025 and has a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster slot.
Wallem joins St. Louis with 32g/24a in 194 professional appearances, shining in Norway's Eliteserien at Odds BK before moving to Slavia Prague in July 2023.
"A versatile player like Conrad, who can play on both sides of the field, will make us a better team," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He is a talented player who was coveted by multiple teams in Europe because of his ability to play multiple positions.
"A dynamic player who can play wingback or winger will give us options within the team. He is a threat high up on the field and can be an asset to the defensive side of the ball."
Wallem is St. Louis' second signing for the 2025 season, joining German center back Timo Baumgartl. Their core roster remains after a busy summer 2024 transfer window.
St. Louis are preparing for their first match under new head coach Olof Mellberg, held Feb. 22 vs. Colorado Rapids (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant