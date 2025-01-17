St. Louis CITY add Norwegian midfielder Conrad Wallem

The 24-year-old former Norwegian youth international's deal lasts through 2025 and has a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster slot.

Wallem joins St. Louis with 32g/24a in 194 professional appearances, shining in Norway's Eliteserien at Odds BK before moving to Slavia Prague in July 2023.

"A versatile player like Conrad, who can play on both sides of the field, will make us a better team," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He is a talented player who was coveted by multiple teams in Europe because of his ability to play multiple positions.