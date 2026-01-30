St. Louis CITY acquire Dante Polvara from Aberdeen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired midfielder Dante Polvara from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old American is signed through the 2027-2028 season with an option for 2028-2029.

To complete the deal, St. Louis sent up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money ($50,000 in 2026 GAM, plus $100k in conditional GAM) to New York City FC for Polvara's Right of First Refusal.

NYCFC also retain a percentage of any potential future transfer or trade.

“We’re excited to bring Dante to St. Louis and believe he will add quality and competition to our group,” said sporting director Corey Wray. “He is a versatile player who can impact games in both defense and in midfield, and at 6-foot-4, he brings an imposing physical presence while still being technically clean on the ball.