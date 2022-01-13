Sporting KC re-sign midfielder Roger Espinoza for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Sporting Kansas City have re-signed free-agent midfielder Roger Espinoza for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday. He returns for his 13th season with SKC.
Espinoza, 35, was drafted by SKC in 2008 and starred with the club until 2012 before sealing a move to English side Wigan Athletic. He returned to SKC in 2015 and has remained ever since.
Espinoza ranks third in club history in appearances (335), starts (295) and minutes played (26,143) across all competitions. He has also scored 12 goals and sits fifth on Sporting's all-time chart with 43 assists.
In 2021, Espinoza started 24 of Sporting's 34 matches, an outsized impact than expected when he signed a one-year deal last offseason. The tenacious midfielder has 52 caps with the Honduras national team as well.
Espinoza returns to join an SKC midfield unit that includes Remi Walter, Jose Mauri, Cameron Duke and Gadi Kinda. Longtime SKC stalwart Ilie Sanchez has since joined LAFC via free agency.