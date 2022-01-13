Sporting KC re-sign midfielder Roger Espinoza for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Sporting Kansas City have re-signed free-agent midfielder Roger Espinoza for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday. He returns for his 13th season with SKC.

Espinoza, 35, was drafted by SKC in 2008 and starred with the club until 2012 before sealing a move to English side Wigan Athletic. He returned to SKC in 2015 and has remained ever since.