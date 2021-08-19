Transfer Tracker

Sporting KC sign midfielder Jake Davis to homegrown deal

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting KC have signed midfielder Jake Davis to a homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday. The deal is through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

Davis, 19, made 38 appearances for Sporting Kansas City II in the USL Championship, with seven assists. He leads SKC II in assists, chances create and tackles this year and can also play right back. He was selected to the United States U-17 roster in 2019.

“Jake is a hardworking competitor who is versatile,” manager and sporting director Peter Vermes said in a club statement. “He has a good understanding of the club culture at Sporting KC and we look forward to his continued development.”

Davis is the 19th homegrown player in club history and the 12th academy product on the active roster. He joined the academy in 2017, moving from Michigan.

Sporting KC currently sit second in the Western Conference with 38 points after 20 games played, trailing the Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution by eight points with 14 matches left.

