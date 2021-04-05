Sporting KC sign homegrown defender Kaveh Rad

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed homegrown defender Kaveh Rad to a first-team contract, the club announced Monday.

Rad becomes the 16th homegrown player in club history, inking a two-year MLS contract through 2022, with club options for 2023 and 2024.

The 19-year-old center back spent 2019 with the club’s USL Championship affiliate Sporting Kansas City II, where he had a standout campaign, making 22 appearances. He appeared in 16 matches for SKC II during last season’s abbreviated 2020 USL season, playing a team-leading 1,260 minutes, giving him 34 starts in the club’s last 38 matches overall.