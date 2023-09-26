Sporting KC's Johnny Russell fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines after Matchday 34 of the 2023 MLS season.
Russell fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Sporting Kansas City midfielder Johnny Russell an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 37th minute of Kansas City’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on September 23.
Waterman fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined CF Montréal defender Joel Waterman an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 87th minute of Montréal’s match against Atlanta United on September 23.
Farías fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF midfielder Facundo Farías an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s simulation-embellishment policy in the 88th minute of Miami’s match against Orlando City SC on September 23.