Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident and do not issue a red card. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.