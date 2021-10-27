Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Following Week 32 of the 2021 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed out one suspension and two fines.
Melia violent conduct
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct following his actions in the 56th minute of Sporting KC's match against Seattle Sounders FC on October 23.
Melia will serve his one-match suspension on October 27 during Sporting KC's match against the LA Galaxy.
The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident and do not issue a red card. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.
The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation/embellishment.
Reynoso simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Minnesota United FC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso guilty of simulation/embellishment in the third minute of Minnesota's match against LAFC on October 23. Reynoso has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.