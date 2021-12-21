Transfer Tracker

Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent

Uri Rosell Orlando

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed free agent midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell through the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

The move brings Rosell back to SKC, where he first signed in 2012 after playing for Barcelona B in his native Spain. He then won MLS Cup 2013 with manager Peter Vermes’ team before transferring to Portuguese powerhouse Sporting Lisbon.

"I am really happy to be back home," Rosell said in a release. "I'm excited for this new opportunity. I'm here to win again."

The 29-year-old has spent the last four seasons with Orlando City SC, where he logged 73 appearances across all competitions. For his MLS career, Rosell has two goals and four assists across 107 appearances (87 starts).

Rosell gives SKC another key midfielder alongside the likes of Remi Walter, Jose Mauri, Gadi Kinda and Cameron Duke.

