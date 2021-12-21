Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent

Sporting Kansas City have signed free agent midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell through the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

The move brings Rosell back to SKC, where he first signed in 2012 after playing for Barcelona B in his native Spain. He then won MLS Cup 2013 with manager Peter Vermes’ team before transferring to Portuguese powerhouse Sporting Lisbon.

"I am really happy to be back home," Rosell said in a release. "I'm excited for this new opportunity. I'm here to win again."