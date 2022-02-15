Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City waive forwards Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Sporting Kansas City have waived homegrown forwards Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman ahead of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

Barber, 21, featured in nine regular-season games (two starts) in 2021 with Sporting. He turned pro after playing college soccer at Clemson University.

Freeman, 19, didn’t make an MLS appearance with Sporting after signing in 2018. He spent part of last season on loan at German side Karlsruher SC.

Following these moves, Sporting now have 26 players under an MLS contract for the 2022 campaign.

Sporting Kansas City Grayson Barber Tyler Freeman Transfer Tracker

