Sporting Kansas City sign Jake Davis to contract extension

Sporting Kansas City have signed homegrown defender Jake Davis to a new contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Davis' new deal runs through the 2027 MLS season, with a club option for 2028.

The 22-year-old was a breakout performer for Sporting KC in 2023, emerging as the club's starting right back, logging a pair of assists in his 26 appearances (24 starts). He's carried that strong form over to 2024, recording his first MLS goal and another two assists in nine starts (810 minutes).

The Rochester, Michigan native joined the Sporting KC academy in 2017, making 62 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Sporting Kansas City II to set the stage for his first-team breakthrough.

