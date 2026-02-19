Sporting Kansas City sign forward Taylor Calheira

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired forward Taylor Calheira from USL Championship side FC Tulsa, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old striker is under contract through the 2027-2028 season with options for 2028-2029 and 2029-2030.

To complete the deal, SKC acquired his Discovery Priority from Minnesota United in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $25,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.

“Taylor has an impressive goalscoring record at every level he has played from college to MLS NEXT Pro to the USL Championship,” president of soccer operations & general manager David Lee said.

“Taylor has consistently shown high levels of performance as he stepped up to a higher level of competition each of the last three seasons and he is now eager to prove himself in MLS. He will provide good instincts around the goal to go along with his clean technical ability and an excellent work rate.”

Initially selected by New York City FC in the 2024 SuperDraft, Calheira was a standout for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate and tallied 2g/1a in five first-team games in US Open Cup play.

He joined FC Tulsa in 2025, contributing 21g/4a in 39 matches across all competitions.

Kansas City's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). SKC are entering their first year under new head coach Raphael Wicky.