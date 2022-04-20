Greener Goals

Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 

Sporting Kansas City has partnered with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service in which the club’s players and front office staff will volunteer to help expand an existing garden by creating additional raised beds for fruits and vegetables to grow. Nutritional produce planted in the garden will support community meals and local pantries as well as youth education and enrichment programming.

Sporting KC will also build new raised garden beds at a neighborhood school next month in conjunction with the club’s annual Sporting Sustainability match on Saturday, May 28 at Children’s Mercy Park.

Greener Goals Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati supports two local service projects for Greener Goals Week of Service
Colorado Rapids going green
Philadelphia Union announce Greener Goals initiatives
More News
More News
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022
FC Cincinnati supports two local service projects for Greener Goals Week of Service

FC Cincinnati supports two local service projects for Greener Goals Week of Service
Colorado Rapids going green

Colorado Rapids going green
Philadelphia Union announce Greener Goals initiatives

Philadelphia Union announce Greener Goals initiatives
Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 

Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 
Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension
More News
Video
Video
D.C. United's Hernan Losada OUT: Who is Next, What is Next for the Club?
18:18

D.C. United's Hernan Losada OUT: Who is Next, What is Next for the Club?
HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley | April 19, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks | April 19, 2022
4:05

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC | April 19, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC | April 19, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!