Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 

Sporting Kansas City has partnered with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service in which the club’s players and front office staff will volunteer to help expand an existing garden by creating additional raised beds for fruits and vegetables to grow. Nutritional produce planted in the garden will support community meals and local pantries as well as youth education and enrichment programming.
Sporting KC will also build new raised garden beds at a neighborhood school next month in conjunction with the club’s annual Sporting Sustainability match on Saturday, May 28 at Children’s Mercy Park.