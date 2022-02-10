Sporting Kansas City name Compass Minerals official jersey sponsor

Sporting Kansas City and Compass Minerals announced an expanded first-team partnership on Thursday, highlighted by Compass Minerals becoming the official jersey sponsor of the MLS club.
Compass Minerals' logo will now be prominently displayed across the front of all SKC jerseys from the start of the 2022 MLS campaign through the end of 2028. Previously, Compass Minerals debuted as SKC’s first sleeve partner in 2020.
"The unprecedented growth of our partnership together is truly an incredible success story for both of our businesses and both of our brands," SKC president and CEO Jake Reid said in a release. "As the presenting partner on the front of our jerseys for the next seven seasons, Compass Minerals will now, quite literally, be part of the fabric of our club. We're tremendously proud to shine an even bigger and brighter spotlight on our standout partnership in such a highly visible and integrated fashion."
Compass Minerals, a global provider of essential minerals, is the official plant nutrition and salt provider of Sporting Kansas City and the Sporting club network. Compass Minerals will continue to be closely connected to SKC's philanthropic efforts, too.
The company will continue as the naming rights partner for Sporting KC's training facility, Compass Minerals National Performance Center, and the nearby youth soccer complex, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields, in Wyandotte County.
"At Compass Minerals, our core purpose is to help keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives. Beyond the products we produce and manufacture, being engaged in our community is an important part of fulfilling that purpose," Compass Minerals president and CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield said in a release. "We are excited for our company and our employees to grow our partnership with a first-class organization like Sporting KC and together advance our shared goal to make a positive impact in the KC region."