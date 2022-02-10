Sporting Kansas City name Compass Minerals official jersey sponsor

Compass Minerals' logo will now be prominently displayed across the front of all SKC jerseys from the start of the 2022 MLS campaign through the end of 2028. Previously, Compass Minerals debuted as SKC’s first sleeve partner in 2020.

"The unprecedented growth of our partnership together is truly an incredible success story for both of our businesses and both of our brands," SKC president and CEO Jake Reid said in a release. "As the presenting partner on the front of our jerseys for the next seven seasons, Compass Minerals will now, quite literally, be part of the fabric of our club. We're tremendously proud to shine an even bigger and brighter spotlight on our standout partnership in such a highly visible and integrated fashion."