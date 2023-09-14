Sporting Kansas City lock in Alan Pulido: "I’m here fighting"

The Western Conference club announced Thursday they agreed on a new Designated Player contract with the 32-year-old striker, which lasts through 2026.

For manager and sporting director Peter Vermes, the contract is a just reward for the Mexican international, who has re-established himself as one of the league’s top No. 9s in 2023.

“I think the great thing is that between, I would say, him and his agent and us at the club, we had great communication from day one when we were talking about this,” Vermes said on a virtual press conference. “And this goes all the way back to I think last August, where we already started talking about this and how could we get there, and we maintained a very open communication.