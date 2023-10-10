Disciplinary Committee Decision

Sporting Kansas City fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

Sporting KC - RSL

© Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one ruling following Matchday 37 of the 2023 season.

Kansas City Mass Confrontation violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the second minute of their match against Real Salt Lake on Oct. 8

Kansas City have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season and have been issued an official warning for their actions.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Sporting Kansas City midfielders Johnny Russell and Felipe Gutiérrez and forward Alan Pulido have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
New York Red Bulls' Luquinhas fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Orlando City's Facundo Torres fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
More News
More News
Austin FC trust Josh Wolff for 2024: "We are all on the same page"

Austin FC trust Josh Wolff for 2024: "We are all on the same page"
Sporting Kansas City fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Sporting Kansas City fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
What the 2023 MLS season meant for Austin FC
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2023 MLS season meant for Austin FC
Fuerte Apache: Thiago Almada living a dream with Atlanta United

Fuerte Apache: Thiago Almada living a dream with Atlanta United
Power Rankings: Where does your team stand before Decision Day?
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Where does your team stand before Decision Day?
2023 MLS offseason calendar for player moves
League Announcement

2023 MLS offseason calendar for player moves
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 37!
1:38

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 37!
Disciplinary Committee: 10.08.23 RSL-SKC SKC Mass Confrontation 2min
0:37

Disciplinary Committee: 10.08.23 RSL-SKC SKC Mass Confrontation 2min
Player of the Matchday 37: Teemu Pukki
0:37

Player of the Matchday 37: Teemu Pukki
LA Galaxy: Where did it go wrong in 2023?
7:44
Extratime

LA Galaxy: Where did it go wrong in 2023?
More Video