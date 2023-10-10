Sporting Kansas City fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one ruling following Matchday 37 of the 2023 season.

Kansas City Mass Confrontation violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the second minute of their match against Real Salt Lake on Oct. 8

Kansas City have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season and have been issued an official warning for their actions.