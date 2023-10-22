Sporting Kansas City clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Key pieces

Winless in their first 10 matches of the season (0W-7L-3D), Sporting rebounded with 44 points to reach the postseason after missing out last year.

The main catalyst behind this turnaround was DP striker Alan Pulido, the club-record signing from Chivas who's put together his best season in MLS (14g/3a) since missing the entire the entire 2022 campaign with a knee injury. Pulido, who was recently rewarded with a contract extension, leads a Sporting attack that also includes Johnny Russell, Erik Thommy, Dániel Sallói, Gadi Kinda and Willy Agada.