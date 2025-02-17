Sporting Kansas City 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They’ve got two productive, prime-age center forwards in Dejan Joveljić and William Agada, which is good. They seem to have adequate winger depth now as well, and went out this winter to spend big on the DP No. 10 they’ve needed since Benny Feilhaber left. That should give them the legs to press and the quality to turn that into goals.
- Weakness: The backline has not been good for years, while d-mid and goal remain question marks. And can the midfield cover enough ground if Jake Davis is busy holding down right back?
Key Departures
- Andreu Fontàs: The two-time SKC Defender of the Year closes his MLS career with nearly 150 appearances for the club.
- Tim Melia: Sporting’s legendary goalkeeper departs with two US Open Cup titles in his trophy cabinet.
- Alan Pulido: The former club-record signing was transferred to LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara after scoring 38 goals in over 100 appearances.
- Johnny Russell: Sporting KC’s third all-time leading scorer (67 goals) and former captain saw his contract end after 2024.
- Rémi Walter: The French midfielder made over 100 regular-season appearances with the club.
Key Signings
- Manu Garcia: The Spanish midfielder arrives from Greek top-flight side Aris Thessaloniki as a DP No. 10 with experience across multiple European leagues.
- Dejan Joveljić: The Serbian striker arrives from LA Galaxy for $4 million in the first MLS cash-for-player trade. He’s signed a new three-year DP contract with SKC.
- Shapi Suleymanov: Also joining from Aris, the former Russian youth international winger has experience in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 3rd in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 15th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 8th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 11th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 12th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Peter Vermes
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- Last year: 8W-19L-7T, 31 points, 13th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify