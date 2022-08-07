Spiraling LA Galaxy searching for answers after disappointing defeat at Sporting KC

Following a 4-2 defeat to Sporting Kansas City Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park, the LA Galaxy are three points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Western Conference with 11 matches to play and enter a brief MLS All-Star Game break having won just once in their last six league matches.

It’s been a Groundhogs Dog-like experience for head coach Greg Vanney, who has seen his young, but star-studded squad concede first and try to climb out of a deficit.

On Saturday, that deficit ballooned to three goals before the halftime whistle blew. The same thing happened in a 3-2 Cali Clasico home defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes on July 13 and in a 3-2 home loss to Minnesota United on June 29.

In fact, the Galaxy have conceded first in each of their five losses during their current slump. LA showed resolve to fight back, with Chicharito scoring a brace to pull with a goal before Daniel Salloi sealed the home win in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.