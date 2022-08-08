Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 24

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

After Week 24 of the 2022 MLS season, there’s a buffet of options in choosing the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week winner.

Perhaps your favorite is a long-range blast from San Jose Earthquakes fullback Paul Marie in their 3-3 draw at Austin FC, stunning goalkeeper Brad Stuver from nearly 40 yards out.

Or maybe it’s the chest-and-volley from Sporting Kansas City newcomer Erik Thommy in their 4-2 home win over the LA Galaxy. The former Bundesliga midfielder collected a cross from Roger Espinoza, then finished with conviction after a darting run in behind.

Meanwhile, LAFC’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake produced a difficult choice for Black & Gold fans and admirers of the Supporters' Shield leaders alike: Do you go with Gareth Bale’s solo run or Cristian Arango’s clever backheel?

Bale’s second MLS goal showed the Welsh superstar’s power and open-field abilities, while Arango’s close-control footwork cleaned up a free-kick scramble in the 18-yard box.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

All-Star Week arrives in Minnesota: “This is the closest MLS has ever been to Liga MX”
Official: San Jose Earthquakes transfer Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 24?
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado Rapids, MVP candidates highlight Week 24

Colorado Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes named Week 24 Continental Player of the Week
Record-Setting Week of Goals! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 24 in MLS!
Giorgio Chiellini, soccer or volleyball? LAFC star earns yellow card
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas | August 06, 2022
