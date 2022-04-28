Real Salt Lake sign forward Anderson Julio on permanent transfer

“Bringing Julio back to the RSL family has been a top priority during the last several months,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “We know what he brings on and off the field, in the locker room and throughout the community. Securing his permanent transfer and his long-term rights as opposed to another season-long loan has been our goal, and we are elated to welcome him back, get him into game shape and watch him flourish as part of our culture.”