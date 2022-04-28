Real Salt Lake sign forward Anderson Julio on permanent transfer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have re-united with Anderson Julio, signing the Ecuadoran forward on a permanent transfer from LIGA MX side Atletico San Luis, the club announced Thursday.
Julio's new contract is for three years, with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old returns to RSL after playing with the club during the 2021 season, scoring eight goals in 30 regular-season appearances while on loan from Atletico San Luis.
“Bringing Julio back to the RSL family has been a top priority during the last several months,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “We know what he brings on and off the field, in the locker room and throughout the community. Securing his permanent transfer and his long-term rights as opposed to another season-long loan has been our goal, and we are elated to welcome him back, get him into game shape and watch him flourish as part of our culture.”
Julio primarily featured in a super-sub role, helping Real Salt Lake lead MLS in goals scored after the 75th minute last season, with five of his eight tallies coming in the 88th minute or later.
“I am quite excited to return to Utah, this is what I have wanted for a very long time,” Julio said from Mexico, where he currently awaits receipt of his international transfer certificate and work visa. “I cannot wait to come back and work hard to help Pablo [Mastroeni] and the boys enjoy much success, and to reward the fans for their love of Real Salt Lake."