Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers extend defender Josecarlos Van Rankin’s loan from Chivas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension

The Portland Timbers have extended defender Josecarlos Van Rankin’s loan from Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

Portland retain a purchase option on the fullback, who originally joined in 2021 before re-signing in February.

Van Rankin, 28, is a mainstay at right back for head coach Giovanni Savarese’s side. He’s recorded three assists in 48 regular-season appearances (42 starts), having helped Portland reach and host MLS Cup 2021.

He's started in all 15 of his appearances this season for the Timbers, who are eighth in the Western Conference standings, one point below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line entering Week 18.

Van Rankin has been capped once by Mexico’s national team and has extensive Liga MX experience across Chivas, Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM.

