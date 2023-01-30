Sources: Nottingham Forest make offer for FC Cincinnati striker Brenner

English Premier League side Nottingham Forest have submitted an offer to sign FC Cincinnati star forward Brenner, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Forest’s initial offer was a loan with a purchase clause that would trigger pending performance-based incentives. Cincinnati countered. Talks between the two clubs remain ongoing.

Brenner trained by himself on Monday after a discussion with Cincy's coaching staff, who gave him the green light to do so. Brenner hopes to push a move through while the coaches thought it’d be best not to have him in the group as a distraction. Brenner didn’t train on Sunday as talks heated up as well.

The transfer window in England closes on Tuesday at 6 pm ET (midnight local time), making talks urgent.

Brenner, who turned 23 this month, enjoyed a breakout 2022 MLS season with 18 goals and six assists in 29 appearances (2,061 minutes). He is a former Brazilian youth international and was originally acquired in 2021 from São Paulo for $13 million, one of the most expensive inbound transfer fees in MLS history.

Nottingham currently sit 13th in the Premier League, though are just four points clear of the relegation zone. After gaining promotion from the Championship (second division) last year, forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson are their leading scorers with four goals apiece.

Italian Serie A side Udinese made a bid to sign Brenner earlier this month, as reported by MLSsoccer.com, while Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven were interested before opting to sign Fabio Silva from Wolverhampton Wanderers (EPL).

Before joining Cincy, Brenner broke through the São Paulo academy into the first team, where he tallied 24 goals and four assists in 56 senior appearances. He was linked with a potential outbound transfer last winter, though Cincy rejected cut-rate offers. Under a new technical staff, led by general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan, Brenner built off only producing eight goals and two assists across 33 appearances (2,799 minutes) in 2021.

Brenner's partnership with striker Brandon Vazquez was among the best in the league, helping Cincy go from a third straight Wooden Spoon finish (last place in MLS) to their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification and victory. Cincinnati also rejected a $7 million transfer offer from Liga MX's Chivas for Vazquez earlier this winter, as originally reported by MLSsoccer.com.

Should Brenner remain, he and Cincy are building toward a Feb. 25 home opener against Houston Dynamo FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).