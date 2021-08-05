MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

The market for Tajon Buchanan continues to heat up.

Club Brugge have had an offer around $7 million agreed in principle with the New England Revolution to acquire the Canadian international, per sources, though no deal is yet done. The player and club have not agreed to personal terms, with two Bundesliga clubs remaining in the race. The situation remains fluid.

The deal would include a loan back to the Revolution for the rest of the season.

Buchanan, 22, was just named Young Player of the Tournament at the Gold Cup after a stellar month with Canada. He scored his country's lone goal in their 2-1 loss to Mexico in the semifinal.

The versatile wide player is in the midst of a career year, with three goals and three assists in 13 appearances (10 starts). He has spent most of his time with the Revs as a winger, though enjoyed a breakout in the playoffs last season playing as an emergency right back.

A number of European clubs believe his potential is best as a wingback in a system with three center backs, a role he played with Canada at the Gold Cup. Buchanan's end product has improved in 2021, showing he can also excel as a winger at higher levels too.

MLSsoccer.com previously reported offers from French club RC Lens, who acquired Przemyslaw Frankowski from the Chicago Fire on Thursday.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert New England Revolution Tajon Buchanan Transfer Tracker Canada

