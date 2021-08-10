Sources: FC Dallas, PSV nearing deal for Dante Sealy loan

FC Dallas and PSV Eindhoven have agreed in principle to a two-year loan for homegrown winger Dante Sealy, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal is not 100% done yet, though.

Sealy, 18, signed his Homegrown deal in 2019 when he was 15 years old. He has played 111 minutes in MLS so far during his young career, scattered across 11 appearances off the bench. He went on a training stint with PSV this past May and has been a regular with various US youth international sides over the years.

Per reports out of the Netherlands from Eindhovens Dagblad and others, Sealy would join the club's second team, Jong PSV, which plays in the Dutch second tier.

Sealy was also among a handful of FC Dallas players who went to Bayern Munich for a training stint during the winter.