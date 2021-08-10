MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Dallas, PSV nearing deal for Dante Sealy loan

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Dante Sealy FC Dallas

FC Dallas and PSV Eindhoven have agreed in principle to a two-year loan for homegrown winger Dante Sealy, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal is not 100% done yet, though.

Sealy, 18, signed his Homegrown deal in 2019 when he was 15 years old. He has played 111 minutes in MLS so far during his young career, scattered across 11 appearances off the bench. He went on a training stint with PSV this past May and has been a regular with various US youth international sides over the years.

Per reports out of the Netherlands from Eindhovens Dagblad and others, Sealy would join the club's second team, Jong PSV, which plays in the Dutch second tier.

Sealy was also among a handful of FC Dallas players who went to Bayern Munich for a training stint during the winter.

The winger would be the latest homegrown talent to head from FC Dallas to Europe, following the likes of Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma) and more. Justin Che was on loan with Bayern Munich in the winter, Thomas Roberts is currently on loan in Austria while Brandon Servania spent the first half of 2021 on loan in Austria as well.

FC Dallas Dante Sealy MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Atlanta United's new DP aims big: "I want to show MLS who Luiz Araujo is”
Atlanta United hope for coach search update "soon" amid Gonzalo Pineda reports
Houston Dynamo have "high expectations" for 2021 after Secondary Transfer Window

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf Champions League projected lineups - Semifinals, Leg 1
CONCACAF Champions League

Concacaf Champions League projected lineups - Semifinals, Leg 1
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Club Leon 6
Leagues Cup

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Club Leon 6
Union team up to launch mini-pitch at rec center in Southwest Philadelphia

Union team up to launch mini-pitch at rec center in Southwest Philadelphia
Sources: FC Dallas, PSV nearing deal for Dante Sealy loan
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Dallas, PSV nearing deal for Dante Sealy loan
MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down Week 18 sanctions for embellishment, mass confrontation  
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down Week 18 sanctions for embellishment, mass confrontation  
Why MLS clubs are all-in on Leagues Cup
Extratime

Why MLS clubs are all-in on Leagues Cup
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders - 23rd minute
0:54

GOAL: Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders - 23rd minute
FC Dallas Social Media Admin: Ricardo Pepi IS The Hype Train
28:59

FC Dallas Social Media Admin: Ricardo Pepi IS The Hype Train
MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 17 and 18 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:14:54

MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 17 and 18 (Top 10 Analysis)
Leagues Cup is here, MLS vs. Liga MX: Here are 5 things you should know!
1:22
Headlines

Leagues Cup is here, MLS vs. Liga MX: Here are 5 things you should know!
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.