Sources: Columbus Crew open to trading USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes

The Columbus Crew are open to trading center forward Gyasi Zardes, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Sources across the league said Zardes was at the very least available and the Crew are open to moving him, with a few sources heavily expecting a trade in 2022. One source went as far as to say he’s being shopped. No conversations about a potential deal have advanced, per a source.

Zardes, a Designated Player and regular with the US men's national team, hasn’t started any of the Crew’s first three games, with head coach Caleb Porter opting for forward Miguel Berry.

He is in the final year of his contract with Columbus. Given that status, Zardes would likely have a big say in if a trade happens, as it's unlikely a team would trade assets to acquire Zardes without assurances of signing him to a contract extension.