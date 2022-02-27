Miguel Berry starts strong for Columbus Crew: "I’d be silly to not play this kid"

The plan certainly worked. Berry got the scoring started early, wingers Derrick Etienne Jr. and Luis Diaz found the back of the net and Lucas Zelarayan closed things out in a decisive 4-0 victory at Lower.com Field Saturday afternoon.

Caleb Porter’s plan as he approached the Columbus Crew ’s 2022 regular-season opener was a simple one: Go with a Best XI in the strongest formation. That meant Miguel Berry and not Gyasi Zardes as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 lineup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

No controversy

There was a lot to like for Porter, who stressed there's no controversy at striker between Berry and Zardes, who came off the bench for Berry in the 73rd minute.

“We have two very good strikers, that’s a strength of this team, not a weakness,” Porter said in his post-match remarks. “There’s no controversy at all. Both are good guys, both want to be in this club, both want to play, both are very professional and they're about the team.”

Porter said he “owed” Berry the start after the way he finished 2021, when he had three goals and one assist in the final four games of the year as the starter. Zardes, a US men's national team veteran, was out injured.

“He’s proven to be an excellent defender, a very good holdup player," Porter said of the 24-year-old third-year pro. "I thought he battled for balls in the air. I thought there were many times we played into him and he popped it off very cleanly – him and Lucas link up extremely well. He’s good in the box and he runs with the ball as well. He’s a very talented player.”

Porter said he’d reassess the lineup and formation for Week 2 when Columbus visit the San Jose Earthquakes on March 5 (5:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), but rest assured Berry is very much in his plans going forward.