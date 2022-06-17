MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Roma loaning USMNT's Bryan Reynolds to Belgian club with purchase option

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

US men's national team right back Bryan Reynolds is set to join Belgian club Westerlo on loan from AS Roma, a source told MLSsoccer.com. The deal is all agreed and done pending a medical, which Reynolds will travel for soon.

The deal includes a purchase option of €7 million. The agreement was first reported by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

FC Dallas retain a sell-on percentage in Reynolds, as per their transfer of the academy product in February 2020 to one of Italy's biggest Serie A sides.

Reynolds, 20, already has Belgian First Division A experience after spending the second half of the 2021-22 European season on loan at KV Kortrijk, where he made nine appearances. The dynamic fullback has made only six league appearances with Roma, including just one minute under manager Jose Mourinho. Roma won the inaugural UEFA Conference League this season.

Westerlo won the Belgian second division last season and will play in the top tier for 2022-23. New York Red Bulls goalkeeper David Jensen spent the last year on loan at Westerlo, where he was the first-choice goalkeeper in their title-winning season.

Westerlo manager Jonas de Roeck is highly-regarded in Belgium for his work with young players and attacking tactics.

Reynolds has two caps with the USMNT, last appearing in a December 2021 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Westerlo are also still in advanced talks to sign D.C. United homegrown winger Griffin Yow, but no deal has been agreed upon yet.

