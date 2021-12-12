Transfer Tracker

LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Franco Escobar - Atlanta United - tight shot

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade 

LAFC strengthened their defense Sunday, acquiring right back Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money, it was announced as part of the league’s half-day trade window.

Atlanta will receive $250,000 in GAM in 2022, up to $350,000 in GAM in 2023 if certain performance metrics are met, as well as a percentage of a future transfer if Escobar is moved outside of MLS.

“Franco is a talented, proven MLS player who has made an impact in our league,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “His ability to play multiple positions and his international experience will make him a great fit in L.A.”

Escobar, who has also played as a center back, joined Atlanta United in 2018 from Newell’s Old Boys of the Argentinian First Division. He was a mainstay of the Five Stripes defense in his first two seasons and has 58 starts in 63 regular season appearances and scored in MLS Cup 2018 to help lead Atlanta United to the title.

“Franco was a true competitor during his time here and we’d like to thank him for his contributions to the club,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “We wish him well at LAFC and in his future.”

Escobar made 81 total appearances for Atlanta in all competitions before re-joining Newell’s on loan for the 2021 season where he was limited to six matches after suffering a foot injury in February. 

Escobar’s versatility along the backline should be a big help to an LAFC backline that struggled in 2021.

Transfer Tracker Atlanta United FC Los Angeles Football Club Franco Escobar

Related Stories

Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024
Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM
More News
More News
Charlotte FC begin to feel real with kit revealed, Expansion Draft approaching
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Charlotte FC begin to feel real with kit revealed, Expansion Draft approaching
Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024

Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024
LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM

LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM
Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM
Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick

Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick
More News
Video
Video
Ronny Deila Strips and James Sands is Feeling "******* Amazing"
17:17

Ronny Deila Strips and James Sands is Feeling "******* Amazing"
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
3:08

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
3:37

View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
4:04

Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
More Video