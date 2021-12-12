LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM

LAFC strengthened their defense Sunday, acquiring right back Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money, it was announced as part of the league’s half-day trade window.

“Franco is a talented, proven MLS player who has made an impact in our league,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “His ability to play multiple positions and his international experience will make him a great fit in L.A.”

Atlanta will receive $250,000 in GAM in 2022, up to $350,000 in GAM in 2023 if certain performance metrics are met, as well as a percentage of a future transfer if Escobar is moved outside of MLS.

Franco Escobar is Black & Gold. 📋 #LAFC acquires defender Franco Escobar from @ATLUTD in exchange for up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money.

Escobar, who has also played as a center back, joined Atlanta United in 2018 from Newell’s Old Boys of the Argentinian First Division. He was a mainstay of the Five Stripes defense in his first two seasons and has 58 starts in 63 regular season appearances and scored in MLS Cup 2018 to help lead Atlanta United to the title.

“Franco was a true competitor during his time here and we’d like to thank him for his contributions to the club,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “We wish him well at LAFC and in his future.”

Escobar made 81 total appearances for Atlanta in all competitions before re-joining Newell’s on loan for the 2021 season where he was limited to six matches after suffering a foot injury in February.