Son Heung-Min mural: Behind the “amazing art” in Koreatown

“This means a lot to me. It’s very cool watching the community latch on to someone. They have a hero. They have someone who looks like them.”

“It was love at first sight as soon as I started understanding who he was,” the artist told MLSsoccer.com this week.

When the Korean-American artist was asked to paint a mural of Son, he started to do his research. Excited friends sent him information, articles and video clips. Quickly, he understood why it was such a big deal that Son arrived in Los Angeles this summer via an MLS-record transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The muralist who splashed Son Heung-Min on a Koreatown wall? He wasn’t much of a soccer fan before he was commissioned for this work.

“To be on the wall of LA, it’s a historic moment for myself. I appreciate that amazing art.”

“Unfortunately I haven’t seen it in real life, but I’ve seen a picture and it looked amazing,” Son told the MLS Season pass crew ahead of LAFC’s 2-1 win over Austin FC this week.

By now, Kim's family members have also seen the reaction from the player himself.

“They literally said, ‘You’re bringing honor to the family name by doing this,’ just to give you an example of how important he is to them and that we’re a part of it,” Kim said.

His seven-year-old son is a fledgling soccer player who immediately became a Son fan once the LAFC attacker came onto his radar. The excitement transcended generations of Kim’s family, too. He’s heard from several older relatives, thrilled to see him getting the honor of creating an image of Son.

Cultural moment

Working in such a public medium, the muralist is used to hearing opinions about his art, but rarely so directly from the actual subject.

“It’s overwhelming. I have to process it at some point, really because it’s a lot of stuff all at once,” he said. “I’ve seen so many versions of that [response]. Written quotes, videos where they side-by-side it with the mural, and he talks about it. It’s really cool to get that direct feedback.”

While Kim wasn’t a Son superfan heading into the project, he is deeply familiar with the Korean-American experience in LA. Now, he said, “Korea is having a moment in LA” with Son’s arrival, plus pop culture touchstones like KPop Demon Hunters, BTS and Squid Game.

But there were also times when Korean residents didn’t feel as welcome in the city. Born in the late 1970s, Kim grew up when being Korean did not feel as ‘cool’ or ‘in fashion.’