Son Heung-Min! LAFC star scores free-kick beauty for South Korea

Whether with LAFC or the South Korea national team, Son Heung-Min is a free-kick master.

The superstar attacker struck his latest set-piece stunner with the latter on Friday, curling a gorgeous shot over the wall and into the top corner to break the deadlock in the Taegeuk Warriors' 2-0 home win over Bolivia.

Fans of the Black & Gold are already familiar with Son's free-kick exploits.

The MLS-record summer signing's first goal for the Black & Gold was an absolute beauty in a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas on Aug. 23. The brilliant free kick went on to claim 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year honors.

That goal was just one of many highlights of Son's dream start to life with LAFC.

In 12 appearances since his late-August debut, the Tottenham Hotspur legend has produced 10g/4a - including a goal and an assist in the Black & Gold's Round One series sweep of Austin FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Son has one more commitment with South Korea during the November international window - a friendly against Ghana on Tuesday - before shifting his focus back to the playoffs.

What a game it promises to be.

Son and LAFC visit Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Nov. 22 in a marquee Western Conference Semifinal showdown at BC Place (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).

