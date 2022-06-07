Soccer for All: MLS clubs around the league recognize Pride Month

Chicago Fire FC will bring out a group to a home Pride match from community partner, Center on Halstead, which is an organization committed to advancing community and securing the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ community of Chicagoland. Chicago is also hoping to launch a "Mixed Gender" league in June as well as activating in the future with Center on Halstead by attending their September career fair to hire more members of the LGBTQ+ community.