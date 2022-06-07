Soccer for All: MLS clubs around the league recognize Pride Month

MLS clubs across North America are celebrating Pride Month to recognize the impact of LGBTQ+ individuals and to continue to shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community’s right for dignity, self-affirmation, equality, and justice.
Here are the club events fans look forward to throughout the next month or so:
Atlanta United will host a Pride watch party in collaboration with All Stripes, the club's LGBTQ+ supporters group, for their away match at BMO Field against Toronto FC on June 25.
The club will then host their Pride Night match against New York City FC at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on July 3.
In support of National Pride Month and Major League Soccer’s monthlong celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, Austin FC announced a series of initiatives throughout June aimed at promoting inclusivity.
On Sunday, June 12, Austin FC will host the inaugural Y’all Means All Cup Presented By Lexus, a 7v7 round robin soccer tournament benefitting a local LGBTQIA+ advocacy nonprofit.
The club will then host its second annual Pride Night at its June 25 home match against FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium. The first team will wear Pride training tops during warm-ups – to be auctioned with proceeds benefiting local LGBTQIA+ nonprofits – and jerseys with Pride numbers during the match.
Throughout all of June, Charlotte FC will be fundraising to help support the efforts of Time Out Youth to provide free mental health counseling, housing support, and safe school education.
Time Out Youth works to serve LGTBQ youth aged 12-24 all across the greater Charlotte area, with the mission of providing assistance and acceptance.
On June 30th, Charlotte FC will host Pride Night at Bank of America Stadium and present a check to Time Out Youth to further their efforts.
Chicago Fire FC will bring out a group to a home Pride match from community partner, Center on Halstead, which is an organization committed to advancing community and securing the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ community of Chicagoland. Chicago is also hoping to launch a "Mixed Gender" league in June as well as activating in the future with Center on Halstead by attending their September career fair to hire more members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The club will also be participating in the Chicagoland Pride parade on Sunday, June 26. Alumni, players, coaches, and staff will be present.
FC Cincinnati will have a presence in the parade put on by supporters' group Cincinnati Pride on June 25, where the club will sell its Pride Scarf and promote tickets to its pride match against the New York Red Bulls on July 9.
Columbus Crew will celebrate a Soccer for All/Pride Match on June 18 vs. Charlotte FC, where they will wear pride tops.
D.C. United is supporting the Drag Brunch fundraiser by donating in-kind items for a silent auction. Guests will take part in the award presentation for the International Gay & Lesbian Football Association's 30th anniversary celebration.
D.C. United will have presence at the local Pride Parade, where the club hopes to collaborate with the NWSL's Washington Spirit, or with one of their Supporters groups.
FC Dallas will support the annual Dallas Pride Festival when it returns to Fair Park on Saturday, June 4. The FC Dallas Soccer Tour Activation, driven by Toyota, will be on site with games, prizes and other giveaways.
The Family PRIDE Zone is a family friendly indoor space in conjunction with Dallas PRIDE. The Family PRIDE Zone will include games, entertainment, bounce houses, face painters, vendor booths and much more.
FC Dallas will also host Y'All Means All Night in honor of Pride Month on June 18 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The stadium will be branded with pride-themed boards, music and PAs. FC Dallas players will warm up in Pride Training Tops that will be auctioned at the end of the night among other activations throughout the stadium.
Houston Dynamo's home contest on June 25, against the Chicago Fire at PNC Stadium will be the team’s annual Pride Night, during which the Dynamo will celebrate Houston’s LGBTQIA+ community
Sporting KC and jersey front sponsor Compass Minerals are co-sponsors of Kansas City's pride parade paint banners that will be used to march in KC's Pride Parade. Sporting KC, the club's mascot Blue, along with Sporting KC and Compass Minerals Associates will march in the parade.
The club will host its Soccer For All Pride Match against the New England Revolution at Children's Mercy Park on June 12. Players will wear pride tops during player walkout and rainbow numbers on their jerseys. Pride tops will go on sale, along with Pride capsule collection going out in retail stores.
Sporting KC will work with KC Pride Alliance for ongoing support to the LGBTQ Community.
LA Galaxy will host their pride night in the club's May 29 home match at Dignity Sports Health Park on May 29 in collaboration with Galaxy supporters, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, The LGBTQ Center Long Beach and MLS’ Soccer For All program.
Prior to the match, Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and the Galaxy are joining together to run a food drive. All food donations will go to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry. Fans are encouraged to donate goods before entering the stadium – bins will be located at each stadium entrance.
Supporters group Angel City Brigade will be running a clothing drive pre-match in the NW supporter tailgate area. All donations will benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center.
CF Montréal will celebrate Pride Night at Stade Saputo on August 6 vs. Inter Miami.
Nashville SC and the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce will join forces to celebrate PRIDE Month by hosting the official Nashville SC PRIDE Night at GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 11, as the club takes on the San Jose Earthquakes.
Nashville SC will launch the 2022 PRIDE Patch with all proceeds benefitting LAUNCH PAD, a volunteer-based initiative striving to provide street-free sleep to displaced youth in Davidson County with a focus on being affirming and welcoming to LGBTQ+ youth.
The New England Revolution will host the club's Pride Night in their home match at Gillette Stadium against Orlando City SC on June 15.
Prior to the match, NER will fly the Progress Flag , which will feature black and brown stripes (to represent people of color) and baby blue, pink and white stripes (to include trans flag in its design) at Gillete Stadium. In addition, the team's crest will transition to the Progress Crest on social media platforms.
On Match Day the club will raise the Pride flag on field during the national anthem. To support BAGLY's Host Homes program, NER will collect goods. BAGLY cultivated playlist. Anthem Singer (TBD). Concourse Activations: BAGLY Tabling, Theatre Offensive Tabling, Boston Strikers Tabling. Hero of the Match - Member of BAGLY's Youth Leadership Council
NYCFC’s sixth consecutive Pride match took place on Sunday, May 22 vs. Chicago Fire FC at Citi Field where the club partnered with Athlete Ally and the Hetrick-Martin Institute to mark this celebration of self-affirmation, dignity, equality and increased visibility for New York’s LGBTQI+ community.
Fans gathered before the match at the Jackie Robinson Rotunda outside of Citi Field for a Pride edition of our NYCFC Fan Fest. Fans were also offered the opportunity to purchase 2 tickets for $50 with $10 of that purchase going back to Athlete Ally and the Hetrick-Martin Institute to benefit furthering the missions of both organizations.
NYCFC will continue to celebrate Pride Month, including marching in the NYC Pride Parade on Sunday, June 26.
Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Health will once again partner to support Central Florida's annual Come Out With Pride Festival on Saturday, October 15.
The Philadelphia Union will celebrate Soccer For All and inclusivity with Pride Night presented by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, as the Union play New York City FC at Subaru Park on June 26.
The Portland Timbers and NWSL side Portland Thorns will be spending the month supporting players and their support of Athlete Ally and the organization's aims of supporting LGBTQ2SIA+ inclusion in sport.
Throughout Pride, the Thorns and Timbers will be showing their appreciation of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community through the club's in-stadium messaging, social media outreach, and initiatives with Major League Soccer and the NWSL.
Real Salt Lake will celebrate Pride Night at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 25 against the Columbus Crew.
Seattle Sounders FC will host their pride match at Lumen Field against Sporting Kansas City on June 25. Ahead of the match, the club will raise the Progress Pride flag at Lumen Field, which will fly through NWSL side OL Reign's Pride Match on July 1.
After a two-year hiatus, the club will also make an in-person return to the Seattle Pride Parade on June 26, marching alongside OL Reign and the local pro sports community, as well as Washington Interscholastic Activities Association athletes, coaches and those who have been positively impacted by the Gender Diverse Youth Sports Inclusivity Toolkit.
The free, digital Gender Diverse Youth Sports Inclusivity Toolkit is available for all youth coaches, K-12 teachers and administrators and parents in Washington State. The toolkit has been produced to address the national dialogue around gender diverse students, teaching best practices and providing resources.
Toronto FC will play their Pride Night Match against the Columbus Crew at BMO Field on June 29.
During the match, the club will be highlighting and engaging Downtown Soccer Toronto, the city's first LGBTQA2S+ recreational soccer league.
Every fan will receive a Pride shirt upon entry (T-Shirt to be designed by member of LGBTQA2S+ community). In addition to the static boards, pregame smoke will feature pride colors vs. the usual red/white. TFC is encouraging partners and season ticket members to donate their tickets to members of the Pride community or LGBTQA2S+ leads within their organization.
Vancouver Whitecaps will celebrate Pride Night at BC Place on July 23 against the Chicago Fire. They will wear pride tops on June 16 on their away game against FC Dallas.