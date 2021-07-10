Six MLSers to watch at the Gold Cup outside the USMNT and Canada

Gold Cup team: Jamaica

During Extratime’s tournament preview podcast , I asked Jon Arnold (of Getting CONCACAFed fame) who he thought had the best chance to win the tournament outside the US, Mexico and Canada (yes, I have high hopes). His answer: Jamaica. It’s a good answer. They’ve made two of the last three finals.

They’ve got difference-makers, too. Leon Bailey is one, even if we haven’t quite seen him at his best for the Reggae Boyz. Shamar Nicholson is as well. Adrian Mariappa and Kemar Lawrence are key on the defensive side of the ball. However, none may be more important than Andre Blake. If the Philadelphia Union goalkeeper goes on a heater, Jamaica could very well win Group C. From there, as we saw in 2015 when they beat the US in the semis and in 2017 when they did the same to Mexico, anything is possible.