Watch live Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows on web, app or social media

Gold Cup is here and the Extratime crew will be right there with you watching games and providing the usual expert insights and analysis.

Join us for our slate of Extratime "Club & Country" pregame and postgame shows.

Pregame Shows

Pregames shows are on Twitter Spaces: https://twitter.com/MLS

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Latest pregame news

SCHEDULE:

  • Sunday, July 11 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
  • Thursday, July 15 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT
  • Sunday, July 18 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

Postgame Shows

You can watch the postgame shows here on the website and app or on MLS YouTube or Twitter.

  • Tournament highlights and standings
  • Match analysis
  • Interviews
  • Fan polls

SCHEDULE:

  • Sunday, July 11 following United States vs Haiti
  • Thursday, July 15 following Martinique vs United States
  • Sunday, July 18 following United States vs Canada
Gold Cup Extratime

