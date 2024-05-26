Matchday

SIKE! Columbus Crew score penalty after Video Review takes Orlando City’s away

Ben Wright

Now you see it, now you don't!

In a bizarre turn of events on Saturday night, Orlando City thought they had earned a penalty kick in the first half of their match against Columbus Crew. After Crew defender Steven Moreira bundled over Luis Muriel in the 42nd minute, referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot. Clear penalty, right?

Wrong.

After consulting the monitor for a quick video review, Marrufo once again pointed to the spot... at the other end of the field. Orlando's penalty was waived off and the Crew were given one of their own for a foul on Aidan Morris that was missed in real time. Diego Rossi confidently slotted it home past Pedro Gallese, capping off a wacky string of events in the most magical place on earth.

Columbus Crew

