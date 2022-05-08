Recap: Minnesota United FC 0, FC Cincinnati 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Brandon Vazquez scored his sixth goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to lift surging FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over short-handed Minnesota United FC on Saturday night at Allianz Field.

With full time approaching and neither side yet on the scoresheet, Vazquez hammered in Calvin Harris' cross from close range to complete a deserved triumph on a night Cincinnati created the more dangerous chances, despite at times allowing the hosts to dictate play.

Roman Celentano made five saves to keep a clean sheet in the visitors' third win in eight days after taking both ends of a home-and-home set against Toronto FC.

Celentano's opposite number Dayne St. Clair also made five stops to keep Minnesota in the match on the night they were without attackers Robin Lod (illness) and Luis Amarilla (personal).

Goals

  • 90'+3' — CIN — Brandon Vazquez | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota might be able to move on from this one without too much thought, given their unexpected absences up front that aren't expected to be long-term. But this will be a historic night for the visitors, who after well-chronicled struggles in their first three seasons in MLS, finally have their first three-match league winning streak in club history.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Vazquez, Luciano Acosta and others threatened to put the visitors in front at several earlier points, often to be denied by St. Clair. But it was Acosta's ability to spot Harris, and Harris' ability to drive toward the near post and force St. Clair to commit, that finally left Vazquez with a finish the 'keeper could do nothing about.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta. The Argentine playmaker was in the middle of virtually everything good Cincinnati did, and finished the match with an awfully impressive six key passes. This impressive save from St. Clair denied Acosta a fourth consecutive match with a goal.

Next Up

FC Cincinnati Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Saturday notebook: Key moments during Week 10
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 10 DGW Positional Rankings
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
Level-headed: Cherundolo's emotions mixed after LAFC draw with Philadelphia Union

Level-headed: Cherundolo's emotions mixed after LAFC draw with Philadelphia Union
"The sky's the limit for us": FC Dallas taking it week by week amidst unbeaten run

"The sky's the limit for us": FC Dallas taking it week by week amidst unbeaten run
Recap: LAFC 2, Philadelphia Union 2

Recap: LAFC 2, Philadelphia Union 2
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Colorado Rapids 0

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Colorado Rapids 0
Andre Shinyashiki makes Charlotte FC grand entrance: "Hopefully it’s just the beginning"

Andre Shinyashiki makes Charlotte FC grand entrance: "Hopefully it’s just the beginning"
Recap: FC Dallas 2, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Recap: FC Dallas 2, Seattle Sounders FC 0
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | May 07, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | May 07, 2022
BLOCK: Jakob Glesnes clears a bicycle attempt off the line
0:17

BLOCK: Jakob Glesnes clears a bicycle attempt off the line
GOAL: Franco Escobar, LAFC - 82nd minute
0:55

GOAL: Franco Escobar, LAFC - 82nd minute
Just filthy! Julián Carranza nets curling finish for Philadelphia Union
0:52

Just filthy! Julián Carranza nets curling finish for Philadelphia Union
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10