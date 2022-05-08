Recap: Minnesota United FC 0, FC Cincinnati 1

Brandon Vazquez scored his sixth goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to lift surging FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over short-handed Minnesota United FC on Saturday night at Allianz Field.

With full time approaching and neither side yet on the scoresheet, Vazquez hammered in Calvin Harris' cross from close range to complete a deserved triumph on a night Cincinnati created the more dangerous chances, despite at times allowing the hosts to dictate play.

Roman Celentano made five saves to keep a clean sheet in the visitors' third win in eight days after taking both ends of a home-and-home set against Toronto FC.