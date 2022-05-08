Recap: Minnesota United FC 0, FC Cincinnati 1

Brandon Vazquez scored his sixth goal of the season in second-half stoppage time to lift surging FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over short-handed Minnesota United FC on Saturday night at Allianz Field.
With full time approaching and neither side yet on the scoresheet, Vazquez hammered in Calvin Harris' cross from close range to complete a deserved triumph on a night Cincinnati created the more dangerous chances, despite at times allowing the hosts to dictate play.
Roman Celentano made five saves to keep a clean sheet in the visitors' third win in eight days after taking both ends of a home-and-home set against Toronto FC.
Celentano's opposite number Dayne St. Clair also made five stops to keep Minnesota in the match on the night they were without attackers Robin Lod (illness) and Luis Amarilla (personal).
Goals
- 90'+3' — CIN — Brandon Vazquez | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota might be able to move on from this one without too much thought, given their unexpected absences up front that aren't expected to be long-term. But this will be a historic night for the visitors, who after well-chronicled struggles in their first three seasons in MLS, finally have their first three-match league winning streak in club history.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Vazquez, Luciano Acosta and others threatened to put the visitors in front at several earlier points, often to be denied by St. Clair. But it was Acosta's ability to spot Harris, and Harris' ability to drive toward the near post and force St. Clair to commit, that finally left Vazquez with a finish the 'keeper could do nothing about.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta. The Argentine playmaker was in the middle of virtually everything good Cincinnati did, and finished the match with an awfully impressive six key passes. This impressive save from St. Clair denied Acosta a fourth consecutive match with a goal.
Next Up
- MIN: Wednesday May 11 vs. Colorado Rapids | 8 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round
- CIN: Wednesday May 11 at New England Revolution | 7 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round