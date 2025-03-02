Shot or cross?! David Da Costa opens Portland Timbers account

David Da Costa is off and running.
The Portland Timbers' new Designated Player No. 10 scored his first MLS goal on Saturday night, bending home a free kick to earn a 1-0 victory over Austin FC at Providence Park.
But here's the question: Was it a shot or a cross?
The Portuguese midfielder, acquired last month from Ligue 1's RC Lens for reportedly around $6 million, smiled when asked by local media.
"I'm very happy for my first goal," Da Costa said through a translator. "When I shot it, I just wanted to put it in the exact spot that it landed, that area. Then it went in!"
Da Costa arrives in Portland to replace Evander, the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist who was traded to FC Cincinnati for a league-record fee ($12 million) earlier this winter.
While those are big shoes to fill, the 24-year-old has left a positive early impression.
"What we saw tonight was a DP No. 10 that I think is going to be special," head coach Phil Neville said after his team's first win of the 2025 season.