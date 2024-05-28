Sergio Santos keeps FC Cincinnati surging | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Sergio Santos was FC Cincinnati's hero during Saturday's 4-3 win at Toronto FC, scoring the game-winning goal in the 93rd minute following Yamil Asad's lay-off pass.
Those stoppage-time dramatics extended Cincy's winning streak to a club-record seven games. They've also earned the Brazilian forward Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 16.
Santos subbed on in the 72nd minute, joining Kevin Kelsy and Luca Orellano in the goalscorer's column as Cincy won their sixth road match of the 2024 season (MLS high).
Head coach Pat Noonan's message as they seek a Supporters' Shield repeat? There's plenty of area for improvement in Wednesday's test vs. Nashville SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), followed by the June international break.
"It's hard to win in this league and it's hard to win consecutively like we've done," Noonan said. "But I think what they're able to do is adapt in games and win in different ways.
"… Right now, all it does is position us well in the table and hopefully we can continue it. It's seven wins but outside of that, it's not much for us to talk about."