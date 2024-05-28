Sergio Santos keeps FC Cincinnati surging | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Those stoppage-time dramatics extended Cincy's winning streak to a club-record seven games. They've also earned the Brazilian forward Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 16.

Santos subbed on in the 72nd minute, joining Kevin Kelsy and Luca Orellano in the goalscorer's column as Cincy won their sixth road match of the 2024 season (MLS high).

Head coach Pat Noonan's message as they seek a Supporters' Shield repeat? There's plenty of area for improvement in Wednesday's test vs. Nashville SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), followed by the June international break.

"It's hard to win in this league and it's hard to win consecutively like we've done," Noonan said. "But I think what they're able to do is adapt in games and win in different ways.