Sebastian Giovinco in preseason camp with Toronto FC

The 35-year-old is a free agent after last competing for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal FC , the club he joined in January 2019 via a transfer from Toronto.

The Italian forward had 68 goals and 52 assists across 114 regular-season games with Toronto upon joining from Serie A powerhouse Juventus. He’s a club legend who helped bring numerous trophies to Toronto, highlighted by an MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship treble in 2017.

While it’s unclear if Toronto are looking to sign Giovinco, any MLS return for the 2015 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner would need to go through the MLS Allocation Order and Process since his ​​outgoing transfer fee was $500,000 or more.

Toronto currently hold the No. 3 spot behind Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati, respectively. The Allocation Process is the mechanism used to determine which club has first priority to acquire a player on the Allocation Ranking List.