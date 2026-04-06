Sebastian Berhalter seals Vancouver's comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Berhalter's 95th-minute strike against Cascadian rivals Portland Timbers, which sealed a wild 3-2 comeback victory, is the latest example – and has earned Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 6.

The US international's game-winning moment started with a crunching tackle that stopped a Timbers' attack. Then, after a lung-busting run upfield, Berhalter pounced on a deflected Emmanuel Sabbi shot and curled home past goalkeeper James Pantemis.

Through Matchday 6, Berhalter has a team-high seven goal contributions (3g/4a) for Vancouver. This follows a breakout 2025 campaign, which included MLS Best XI and All-Star honors.

Meanwhile, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming into view. Berhalter is pushing to make the USMNT roster and has earned 11 caps since debuting under head coach Mauricio Pochettino last summer.