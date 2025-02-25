Seattle Sounders vs. Antigua: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Seattle Sounders FC carry a 3-1 aggregate lead over Guatemalan side Antigua into Wednesday's decisive Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
The winner advances to the Round of 16 against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, who have already advanced via a 7-0 aggregate Round One victory over Haitian side Real Hope. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
The 2022 CCC champs looked like early-tournament favorites last week in Leg 1, thanks to a comprehensive 3-1 victory at Estadio Pensativo in Guatemala.
New offseason signing Paul Arriola set the tone by scoring in the 3rd minute, while Pedro de la Vega and Albert Rusnák struck in the second half to seal the result.
It's do or die for Antigua in Seattle, where the Sounders will have a comfortable aggregate lead and the Lumen Field crowd in their favor.
But the four-time Guatemalan champions will be more rested, having skipped league action this past weekend. Seattle, meanwhile, played to a 2-2 home draw on Saturday against Charlotte FC during Matchday 1 of the MLS season.