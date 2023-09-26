Seattle Sounders unveil brand evolution before 50th anniversary in 2024

Seattle Sounders FC , ahead of their 50th anniversary in 2024, have unveiled a brand evolution that includes a new crest and associated marks alongside a refreshed color palette.

The new visual identity is the byproduct of Seattle engaging with fans, supporters, community members and other club stakeholders. It is designed to incorporate the Sounders’ entire history, encompassing and celebrating the club’s roots in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest since 1974.

“Today marks the culmination of much careful, contemplative and thorough work, and it is incredibly rewarding to now introduce Sounders FC’s brand evolution,” majority owner Adrian Hanauer said in a release. “It was a dream achieved to bring the Sounders to Major League Soccer in 2009, but, like many of our fans, my love for the club started long before its MLS era.

“As Sounders, our past runs deep and proud, and that’s why we’re especially pleased to introduce this new visual identity, which isn’t so much a change as it is an evolution that more faithfully encompasses the entirety of the club. Every element in the brand now connects directly to our history. We are thrilled to continue building the Sounders legacy under our new crest as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and look ahead to the next 50 and beyond.”